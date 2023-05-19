At a recent Frisco ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the board approved a three-year contract extension for Frisco ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Waldrip. The contract takes effect on July 1, 2023, and will go through June 30, 2026. The motion passed by a 5-2 vote.
Liberty HS journalists win national award
Liberty High School’s tradition of excellence in student journalism has been recognized again for the 2022-23 school year.
For the eighth straight time, Liberty Wingspan has earned the online Pacemaker Award, the National Scholastic Press Association’s highest honor for student journalism. The Wingspan website, which includes written content as well as photos and videos of events, activities and news at Liberty, was one of only 13 sites nationwide to receive an NSPA Pacemaker Award.
“The Pacemaker is the association’s preeminent award,” NSPA executive director Laura Widmer said. “NSPA is honored to recognize the best of the best.”
The 13 winners were announced at the Journalism Education Association and NSPA Spring National High School Journalism Convention on April 22.
Liberty student media members, along with students from other FISD high schools, were also honored in the state-level awards that were recently released:
- University Interscholastic League school publication honors (broadcast, online, yearbook) (tinyurl.com/68j9f4rc)
- University Interscholastic League individual awards (yearbook, newspaper, broadcast, online) (tinyurl.com/yc6363sx)
Frisco celebrates AANHPI Heritage Month
Frisco's Tuesday, May 16 City Council meeting included a proclamation recognizing May as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Read the full proclamation at tinyurl.com/7n67zeds.
The city also recognized Mental Health Awareness Month and National Public Works week. See the full meeting at tinyurl.com/5fxm65sj.
City announces Memorial Day closures
In observance of Memorial Day, the City of Frisco government offices will be closed on Monday, May 29. Regular hours resume Tuesday, May 30. Please see full list below for closings or special hours for other city services.
May 29 closures include:
- City Hall and other administrative offices;
- The Frisco Public Library and Connection at Stonebriar Centre (The drive-thru book return will be open for returns);
- Central fire administration and Fire Safety Town;
- The Frisco Heritage Museum;
- Frisco Discovery Center;
- Frisco Municipal Court;
- The Grove at Frisco Commons;
- Environmental Services offices and the Environmental Collection Center.
Frisco Athletic Center has posted the following hours for May 29:
- General Facility Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Indoor and outdoor water park: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Recycling and trash collection details for Memorial Day
In recognition of Memorial Day, weekly curbside services (recycling, trash, and yard waste) will be delayed by one day. If your service day is usually Monday, your refuse will be collected Tuesday, May 30. If your service day is Tuesday, your refuse will be collected Wednesday, May 31, etc. Services will resume normal schedule Monday, June 5. See the city's Holiday Hours page at friscotexas.gov/526/Holiday-Schedule for more information.
