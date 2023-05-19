Frisco ISD news roundup.jpg

Liberty High School's student newspaper, The Wingspan, has earned a Pacemaker Award for the eighth straight year. 

 Photo courtesy of Brian Higgins / Frisco ISD

At a recent Frisco ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the board approved a three-year contract extension for Frisco ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Waldrip. The contract takes effect on July 1, 2023, and will go through June 30, 2026. The motion passed by a 5-2 vote.

Liberty HS journalists win national award

