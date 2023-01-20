Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

Frisco Animal Services has a new to way to help lost pets find their way back home.

The Lost and Found Pet Finder Map (tinyurl.com/7stbku3w) allows pet owners and Animal Services to post lost animals on the map.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

