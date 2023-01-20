Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. High around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 10:23 am
Frisco Animal Services has a new to way to help lost pets find their way back home.
The Lost and Found Pet Finder Map (tinyurl.com/7stbku3w) allows pet owners and Animal Services to post lost animals on the map.
The map includes data on pets reported to have been lost, found, sheltered or returned to the owner.
Community members can access the map or report a lost pet on the city's animal services webpage at friscotexas.gov/131/Animal-Services
Registration is now open for the Frisco Citizens Police Academy class 52.
The class is slated to run from March 23-June 8 and will meet Thursdays from 7-9:30 p.m.
Those who live, work or study in Frisco and who are 18 or older are eligible to participate. More information is at friscotexas.gov/302/Citizens-Police-Academy
The city of Frisco recently announced that its environmental collection center is now open five days per week.
The service is open to Frisco residents with a matching Frisco water bill and driver's license. More information, including hours of operation, is at friscotexas.gov/hhw.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
