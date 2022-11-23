Library shelley walking thru.jpg

Frisco Library Director Shelley Holley walks through a portion of the under-construction Frisco Public Library site during a July 22 tour. 

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The Frisco Public Library is preparing to move to its new home at 8000 Dallas Parkway.

The library will close its current location at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and will open at the new location on Feb. 4. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments