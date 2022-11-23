Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 7:45 am
Frisco Library Director Shelley Holley walks through a portion of the under-construction Frisco Public Library site during a July 22 tour.
The Frisco Public Library is preparing to move to its new home at 8000 Dallas Parkway.
The library will close its current location at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and will open at the new location on Feb. 4.
The library has created an FAQ page (friscolibrary.com/help-us-move) to guide residents through what to do with checked out items during the transition.
The micro-library, CONNECTION at Stonebriar Centre, will remain open for library card services, returns and will offer a limited children’s collection.
The Indoor Aquatic Center at the Frisco Athletic Center will be closed starting Dec. 12 for upgrades to the facility’s lighting.
The work will take approximately two months and should be completed in mid-February 2023.
Swim lessons and water exercise classes will resume in the spring.
The Frisco Art Gallery's Winter Art Show will be on display starting Dec. 6.
This marks the city's fifth annual Winter Art Show and will run through Jan. 7 at the Frisco Art Gallery located inside the Frisco Discovery Center at 8004 N. Dallas Parkway.
The city has planned a free reception open to the public on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2 - 4 p.m.
