Frisco has been recognized as one of 10 winners of the 2023 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) for outstanding community improvement. The award includes a $310,000 grant for a corridor beautification project from Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Frisco will be honored during KTB’s Annual Conference in June. Learn more at: ktb.org/gcaa.
Chunk your junk
Frisco has scheduled a "chunk your junk" event for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Environmental Collection Center (6616 Walnut St.).
Residents can bring items for safe disposal, recycling or donation. The event is open to Frisco residential utility billing customers. Be sure to bring a copy of your City of Frisco water bill and a valid driver's license. Learn more at friscotexas.gov/1170/Chunk-Your-Junk.
Frisco police investigate thefts
Frisco Police are investigating multiple thefts reported in which unsuspecting victims had their jewelry removed by unknown subjects.
Since the beginning of March of 2023, the Frisco Police Department has received nine reports of theft in which victims have had their jewelry removed. While the incidents occurred at various times during the day, all involved victims walking in open areas with visible jewelry that were approached by an unknown suspect. Using conversation as a distraction method (asking for directions, etc.), the suspect then offers a hug (or similar gesture), at which point the victim’s necklace is stolen.
The Frisco Police Department wants to remind residents to exercise personal safety precautions when out walking.
Be aware of your surroundings, keeping your eyes and ears open.
Don’t allow anyone you don’t know into your personal space.
Don’t walk alone, as traveling in groups tends to discourage opportunistic thieves.
Keep valuables, such as jewelry, out of sight.
Report any suspicious activity by calling 972-292-6010 (non-emergency) or 9-1-1.
Frisco Detectives are actively working these cases, which appear to be similar to those reported late last year (see media releases from September and November 2022).
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.
