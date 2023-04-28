Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

Frisco has been recognized as one of 10 winners of the 2023 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) for outstanding community improvement. The award includes a $310,000 grant for a corridor beautification project from Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Frisco will be honored during KTB’s Annual Conference in June. Learn more at: ktb.org/gcaa.

