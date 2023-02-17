Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

Frisco's not done yet. For the second year in a row, Sports City, USA has been named the country's safest city by SmartAsset. 

"Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Frisco has the fourth-lowest violent crime rate (95 crimes for every 100,000 residents) and the sixth-lowest property crime rate (901 for every 100,000 residents)," the study page states. "Frisco and the surrounding area also averaged eight drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents in 2022, which ranked fourth-lowest across our study."

