Frisco's not done yet. For the second year in a row, Sports City, USA has been named the country's safest city by SmartAsset.
"Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Frisco has the fourth-lowest violent crime rate (95 crimes for every 100,000 residents) and the sixth-lowest property crime rate (901 for every 100,000 residents)," the study page states. "Frisco and the surrounding area also averaged eight drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents in 2022, which ranked fourth-lowest across our study."
A section of Iron Horse Trail closed for maintenance on Feb. 13 and will remain closed as crews work on the retaining wall along Trail View Lane. Construction is expected to take three to six months. The trail will be closed until work is completed. Parking and trail access will still be available off Teel Pkwy.
Water maintenance update
The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) will temporarily change the disinfectant in its water treatment process to conduct its annual water distribution system maintenance from March 6-April 3. The district says the routine change is necessary to maintain the regional system and year-round water quality. The NTMWD has conducted the annual maintenance for more than 10 years. Learn more at ntmwd.com.
The City of Frisco will continue to provide its own water testing before, during and after the annual maintenance.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record.
