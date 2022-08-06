Water consumption increases
Frisco's water consumption in terms of gallons per capita per day has gone up, according to a report given at Tuesday's Frisco City Council Meeting.
That night, Engineering Services Director Paul Knippel said the city was seeing about 50% over last year's numbers in terms of summer water usage. Almost all of that is due to outdoor irrigation, he said.
"We pay for the water based on the peak amount we use, not necessarily on what we're using actually, so this is significant for the city," Knippel said. "We're a growing city, but we want to try to keep a lid on these peak periods."
He added that current weather conditions had not helped: dry weather conditions have resulted in 13 inches below average rainfall over the past 11 months, according to Knippel's presentation.
He added that the city had been asked by the North Texas Municipal Water District to reduce water consumption. That includes watering once per week with a sprinkler system at most on a resident's scheduled trash day. Residents should not water between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Residents can also use a handheld device such as a hose to water around the yard for up to two hours, Knippel said.
Draft FY 2023 budget available
The city of Frisco has published a draft budget for Fiscal Year 2023 on its website. The city has scheduled a Special Called City Council Budget Work Session Meeting for 6 p.m. Monday at The Grove at Frisco Commons, 8300 McKinney Road. The city's budget and audit committee is also scheduled to meet on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the same location.
NTPA names new Frisco managing director
North Texas Performing Arts announces that it has promoted Kerry Murdock to the role of Managing Director for its Frisco Theatre operations, overseeing NTPA’s programming, operations, and facilities as it continues to expand offerings into Frisco.
“Kerry has proven to be a strong leader and an excellent educator, and we are thrilled to have her take on this significant leadership role for us,” says NTPA’s Chief Executive Officer Darrell Rodenbaugh. “We believe this exciting move puts us on a whole new trajectory of impact and value as we expand our offerings in Frisco.”
Murdock has been a Frisco resident for years and has deep ties to the North Texas community. As NTPA’s general manager for Frisco operations, she will build on NTPA-Frisco’s show lineup, grow class offerings and private lessons, and expand NTPA’s team of board volunteers and youth served.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to take on this exciting new role and bring my passion for education and the arts to Frisco,” says Managing Director Kerry Murdock. “Frisco has so much youth talent, and my job is to give every one of these young stars the opportunity to experience the profound impact of performing on stage.”
Kerry has been part of the NTPA staff for two years, and has proven to be a strong leader, organizer, and creative director. Kerry has a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from East Central University of Oklahoma with a minor in Musical Theatre, and a Master’s in Education in Multicultural Literature from Xavier University of Ohio. Kerry has spent the last 25 years working with children as a teacher, choir director, storyteller, director, costume director, and piano teacher, and most recently led the Core Learning Experience for The Conservatory at NTPA Academy.
This past year the NTPA-Frisco produced over 30 productions with almost 300 total performances. Its future show season includes such hits as "Grease," Disney’s "Descendants," "Legally Blonde JR," and more. For more information, go to ntpa.org/frisco.
