The city of Frisco has partnered up with with IDEO, a global design consultancy, to create a vision for Grand Park.
The city has released a survey for Frisco residents as it seeks to understand "what makes a place special to them, and how they’d like to spend their time in public space."
The survey is available at bit.ly/grand-park-feedback.
City schedules town hall
Frisco's next town hall meeting is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Monday, June 5.
The meeting will take place in the city council chambers at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. Residents can participate by phone at 888-409-5380 and can also watch via livestream on the city's Facebook page. A Q&A will follow staff presentations.
Memorial Day observance at the Frisco Commons scheduled
The City of Frisco, Frisco Garden Club and Frisco VFW Post 8273 will host the annual Memorial Day Observance at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29 at Frisco Commons Park.
The ceremony will include a keynote address from Major General Viet X. Luong, U.S. Army (Ret.). In addition, Mayor Jeff Cheney, the Frisco Community Band, the Frisco Chorale, the American Legion, and other organizations will come together to round out the program.
Frisco ISD students get heads start on college
In Frisco ISD, students get a head start on college through Advanced Placement (AP) and dual credit courses. Dual credit partners, Collin College and the University of North Texas provide a set of opportunities with cost-savings to families.
When five students crossed the graduation stage at The Star recently, it was on the heels of accepting their associate degrees the week prior at Collin College. Those students were:
- Gabrielle Baker - Associate of Arts & Wakeland graduate
- Ashley Chen - Associate of Science & Lebanon Trail graduate
- Chloe Solstad - Associate of Arts Criminal Justice Field of Study & Heritage graduate
- Evangelene Thamaraikkannan - Associate of Science & Lebanon Trail graduate
- Jonah Weiler - Associate of Arts & Lone Star graduate
Another subset in the Class of 2023 was a cohort of 55 students who completed a two-year, project-based learning program through the University of North Texas called North Texas Now! Through the program, students earned 42 hours of college credit, also known as core complete.
“FISD gave me the opportunity to spotlight my talents and growth, exploring both academic and arts avenues, as well as social circumstances through my extracurricular activities”, Chen said. “I am infinitely grateful that I had the independence to test out of subjects, work at my own pace and participate in activities that served as personal enrichment.
“FISD has had a profound impact on my life, and played a huge hand in fortifying the values and person that I am today, and I'd like to thank all staff and faculty involved.”
Class of 2023 UNT Now! Graduates
- Nadiya Ahluwalia - Centennial
- Zoe Avery - Centennial
- Lindsey Brightwell - Centennial
- Alexander Epshteyn - Centennial
- Sabrina Rinaldini - Centennial
- Erich Florence - Frisco
- Brie Baldwin - Heritage
- Kennedy Banks - Heritage
- Naila Hakeem-George - Heritage
- Amari Simmons - Heritage
- Caitlyn Tate - Heritage
- Jet Tran - Heritage
- Talia Arris - Independence
- Matteo Quattrin - Independence
- Brandon Chee - Lebanon Trail
- Jacob Buntyn - Lebanon Trail
- Arianna Cancino - Lebanon Trail
- Sidney Garcia - Lebanon Trail
- Braydon Jodoin - Lebanon Trail
- Zachary Pyun - Lebanon Trail
- Carson Statzer - Lebanon Trail
- Alton Walker - Lebanon Trail
- Noah West - Liberty
- Isabela Bruner - Lone Star
- Jasmine Contreras - Lone Star
- Faiz Khan - Lone Star
- Angelina Nomoto - Lone Star
- Evan Olson - Lone Star
- Bunke Onyekwelu - Lone Star
- Mia Prahl - Lone Star
- Alice Ramirez-Garcia - Lone Star
- Jeremy Scroggins - Lone Star
- Ava Sharkey - Lone Star
- Kirsten Alleman - Memorial
- Mackenzie Askew - Memorial
- Kyilee Bell - Memorial
- Georgia Bryant - Memorial
- Toniah Hills - Memorial
- Corin Holder - Memorial
- Mia Ramirez - Memorial
- Andrew Rapp - Memorial
- Chandler Reed - Memorial
- Anna Richey - Memorial
- Madison Smith - Memorial
- Saad Syed - Memorial
- Judith Thirugnanam - Memorial
- Eesha Vejella - Memorial
- Aidan Cathey - Reedy
- Aaron Hines - Reedy
- Garrett Hunt - Reedy
- Nathan Kortge - Reedy
- Victoria Olabintan - Reedy
- Inaaya Rana - Reedy
- Dua Saeed - Reedy
- Jessica Comings - Wakeland
