In November, the city of Frisco hosted an official opening for Big Bluestem Trail at Grand Park, a 2.2-mile trail that will serve as a launchpad for decades of development at Grand Park. 

The city of Frisco has partnered up with with IDEO, a global design consultancy, to create a vision for Grand Park.

The city has released a survey for Frisco residents as it seeks to understand "what makes a place special to them, and how they’d like to spend their time in public space." 

