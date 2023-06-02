Community members can sign up to volunteer at Frisco's 2023 Freedom Fest for July 3 and 4.
The minimum age to volunteer is 14. More information is available at friscofreedomfest.org/31/Get-Involved.
Music Day Frisco approaches
Music Day Frisco, a free event encouraging live music performance in the city, has been scheduled for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, according to the city website.
The event is slated to feature concerts on streets, sidewalks and parks across the city, the event website states. Sign-ups to participate and a full list of 2023 listings are available at makemusicday.org/frisco.
FISD campuses get summer updates
Frisco ISD has announced a slate of summer construction projects that aim to address needs across the district.
Projects include light paint, carpet upgrades, updated furniture installation and more. FISD has said these projects will largely impact older campuses and are possible through the voter-approved 2018 bond program.
For a full list of improvements at specific FISD campuses, visit tinyurl.com/38878tnw.
Frisco ISD students near National Merit honors
Frisco ISD announced that this past November, 119 Frisco ISD students were recognized during a board meeting as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Of those 119 students, 25 of them were awarded National Merit $2,500 or corporate-sponsored scholarships by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The district expects additional winners when the college-sponsored Merit Scholarships are announced in July.
$2,500 National Merit Scholarship Winners
- Abhay Bindroo, Lone Star High School - Medicine
- Akansha Bojjam, Reedy High School - Medicine
- Sarthak Dhawan, Liberty High School - Computer Science
- Rajas Ketkar, Wakeland High School - Chemistry
- Athul Mohanram, Centennial High School - Medicine
- Shreyas Pattabi, Heritage High School - Computer Science
- Rhea Rai, Lebanon Trail High School - Computer Science
- Vishal Thyagarajan, Centennial High School - Computer Science
- Ifrah Zainab, Liberty High School - Computer Science
Corporate-Sponsored Merit Scholarship Winners
Most corporate-sponsored awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends.
- Goutham Aelluri, Lebanon Trail High School - Medicine
- Principal Financial Group Scholarship
- Kailasadatta Boggaram, Heritage High School - Biotechnology
- Pepsico Foundation Scholarship
- Joanna Boss, Liberty High School - Engineering
- March McLennan Scholarship
- Alex Cheong, Lebanon Trail High School - Computer Engineering
- Jerry R. Junkins Memorial Scholarship
- Eujin Chung, Liberty High School - Medicine
- Jerry R. Junkins Memorial Scholarship
- Shrenick Gannamani, Liberty High School - Computer Science
- Jerry R. Junkins Memorial Scholarship
- Kiran Iyer, Lebanon Trail High School - Computer Science
- Jerry R. Junkins Memorial Scholarship
- Lavik Jain, Centennial High School - Physics
- United Services Automobile Association Scholarship
- Arnav Kaul, Wakeland High School - Software Engineering
- PWC Charitable Foundation Scholarship
- Naisha Mekala, Wakeland High School - Medicine
- Pepsico Foundation Scholarship
- Pramod Nittala, Independence High School - Mechanical Engineering
- United Services Automobile Association Scholarship
- Sibhi Rajan, Lone Star High School - Biochemistry
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation Scholarship
- Neha Ravinutala, Lone Star High School - Computer Science
- PWC Charitable Foundation Scholarship
- Jake Rozewicz, Independence High School - Computer Science
- Liberty Mutual Scholarship
- Marie Strittmatter, Independence High School - Biomedical Engineering
- Motorola Solutions Scholarship
- Tanvi Sud, Frisco High School - Medicine
- United Services Automobile Association Scholarship
