Frisco Freedom Fest Day 2_51.jpeg

Community members can sign up to volunteer at Frisco's 2023 Freedom Fest for July 3 and 4. 

The minimum age to volunteer is 14. More information is available at friscofreedomfest.org/31/Get-Involved.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments