Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

Construction of Legacy Drive from Panther Creek Parkway to PGA Parkway is making good progress, according to a recent engineering report from the city of Frisco.  

The project entails constructing a six-lane divided roadway to "fill in the last remaining gap of Legacy Drive in Frisco."  

