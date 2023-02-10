Construction of Legacy Drive from Panther Creek Parkway to PGA Parkway is making good progress, according to a recent engineering report from the city of Frisco.
The project entails constructing a six-lane divided roadway to "fill in the last remaining gap of Legacy Drive in Frisco."
"Construction is underway on stormwater improvements, retaining walls, pedestrian tunnel, bridges, and subgrade improvements," states the report, which was presented to the Frisco City Council on Feb. 7. "The contractor installed conspan bridge sections, 3 x 42' wide, to accommodate the Panther Creek Tributary. Bore holes are drilled to support steel reinforcements for the Legacy Drive bridge, which crosses over a main channel of Panther Creek. The bore hole is backfilled with concrete to complete the subgrade portion of the bridge pier."
The projected completion date for the project is the third quarter of 2023, according to the city's Capital Improvements Projects map.
See the full report at tinyurl.com/2p8r65wp
FISD students earn all-state recognition
A total of 42 Frisco ISD high school students have earned membership in a TMEA All-State Music Ensemble, the most prestigious honor available to music students in Texas. The Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) sponsors the Texas All-State audition process to promote students' dedication to their musical knowledge and skill.
The selection process is extremely competitive and it is a tremendous honor and privilege for students to be selected for All-State. Each year, more than 70,000 students from around the state vie for the honor of performing in one of 18 ensembles (bands, orchestras and choirs).
All-State students earn the privilege of participating in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally-recognized conductors during the annual state TMEA Clinic/Convention, scheduled this year for February 8-11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio. The convention will culminate on Saturday, February 11 with All-State students performing before thousands of attendees.
Students who received honors were:
Band
- Namrata Boggaram, Flute - Heritage
- Rhys Bulham, Tuba - Lone Star
- Sofia Chaho, French Horn - Lebanon Trail
- Eujin Chung, Flute - Liberty
- Ethan Gopez, Percussion - Memorial
- Joshua Graves, French Horn - Liberty
- Tyler Hermann, Percussion - Frisco
- Andrew Hildinger, Bass Trombone - Independence
- Nicole Johnson, Clarinet - Liberty
- Pranav Kalaiselvan, Baritone Sax - Independence
- Ryan Kim, Clarinet - Reedy
- Hannah Lee, Flute - Liberty
- Omkar Magi, Clarinet - Centennial
- Riya Mane, Bassoon - Reedy
- Gwen Milette, Trumpet - Lebanon Trail
- Swayamshu Mohanty, Oboe - Lebanon Trail
- Landon Murr, Bassoon - Lone Star
- Jacob Roco, Percussion - Lebanon Trail
- Sahishnu Sathish, Tenor Sax - Independence
- Karan Sharma, Euphonium - Lebanon Trail
- Simeon Varghese, Percussion - Reedy
- Emelie Wu, Clarinet - Memorial
Choir
- Julianna Carden - Heritage
- Aditya Nimbalagundi - Independence
- Shriya Pattangi - Liberty
- Bria Suggs - Memorial
Orchestra
- Jeremy Cha, Violin - Independence
- Kartike Chawla, Viola - Centennial
- Yejin Choi, Violin - Centennial
- Lauren Frost, Harp - Heritage
- Evan Le, Violin - Lebanon Trail
- Jian Lee, Violin - Wakeland
- James Li, Cello - Frisco
- Giselle Menezes, Harp - Liberty
- Ananya Nair, Violin - Reedy
- Andrew Park, Viola - Centennial
- Allison Qiu, Harp - Centennial
- Jase Smith, Bass - Heritage
- Iris Wang, Harp - Lebanon Trail
- Danielle Yoon, Cello - Independence
- Jayna Yoon, Violin - Liberty
- Nathan Zhou, Harp - Centennial
Chevy Chase to visit Frisco
He's Chevy Chase, and you're not.
The Nack Theater (6711 Oak St.) has announced that Saturday Night Live legend Chevy Chase will be coming to Frisco at 7 p.m. on March 28.
"After watching the original 'Vacation,' Chevy Chase will do a LIVE on stage Q and A hosted by Tony Deyo," the venue stated on Facebook. "Limited VIP tickets available for a meet and greet after where you can take a picture with the man himself."
Tickets are available at nacktheater.com
