Frisco Water Tower

The city of Frisco announced on July 28 that Meadow Hill Drive is now open to traffic in both directions between Rogers and Preston roads. The road had been limited to one-way traffic while the road was being reconstructed, but the project is now complete, and traffic can travel in both directions again. Drivers will now drive around two new neighborhood traffic calming circles along this route, and eastbound traffic can once again use the traffic signal at Preston Road.

Drivers who have been used to one-way traffic for a year are urged to watch for traffic coming from the other direction and to use caution as people become accustomed to two-way traffic again.


