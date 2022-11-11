Merry Main Street file.jpg

From the 2021 iteration of the Merry Main Street event. 

 Courtesy of city of Frisco / Facebook

Frisco's "Merry Main Street" event is quickly approaching. 

The event is slated for 3:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Simpson Plaza (6101 Frisco Square Boulevard).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments