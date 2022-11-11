Frisco's "Merry Main Street" event is quickly approaching.
The event is slated for 3:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Simpson Plaza (6101 Frisco Square Boulevard).
The schedule is as follows:
- 3:30 p.m. The Santa & Friends Parade and Holiday Gift Market and Food Vendors Open
- 4 - 8 p.m. Frisco Elementary School Choirs perform on three stages and Kids Holiday Store open to shoppers.
- 6 p.m. City Tree Lighting Ceremony
- 8 p.m. Children's activities close, Holiday Gift Market closes, Kids Holiday Store closes
More information is at friscotexas.gov/916/Merry-Main-Street
Frisco toy drive
Frisco is hosting a toy drive that will accept new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 6.
Drop-off locations include:
- Any Frisco Fire Station
- Frisco Athletic Center (5828 Nancy Jane Lane)
- Frisco Public Library (6101 Frisco Square Blvd.)
- Market Street (4268 Legacy Drive, 11999 Dallas Parkway)
- Frisco Police Department (7200 Stonebrook Parkway)
- The Grove (8300 McKinney Road)
- Starbucks (1425 W. University, the southeast corner of US 380 and FM 423).
- Frisco YMCA (3415 Main St.)
Frisco wins silver in Clean Cities recognition
The Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition recognized local fleets on Nov. 1 for their efforts to reduce petroleum use, and improve air quality, as part of its annual Fleet Recognition Awards. The winners include eight Gold, seven Silver and six Bronze recipients.
The City of Southlake and Dallas Area Rapid Transit were awarded Gold status for the fourth consecutive year, while the cities of Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Lewisville, and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport were awarded Gold for the third straight year. The city of Grapevine brought home Gold for a second consecutive year.
The winners of the Silver recognition were the cities of Arlington, Frisco, Irving and Mesquite, along with the Town of Addison, Denton ISD and Trinity Metro. The city of Irving earned Silver status for the fifth year.
The cities of Coppell, Lancaster and North Richland Hills earned Bronze Level recognition, along with the Town of Flower Mound, Denton County, and GreenPath Logistics.
Awards were presented to entities based on a scoring system with 100 possible points based on their contributions recorded in the DFW Clean Cities Annual Survey. The points include 55 from emissions reduction, 25 from fuel consumption reduction and 20 from partnering with DFWCC. Gold Level status required 45-100 points; Silver Level status required 34-44; and Bronze Level status required 28-34.
The 2022 winners helped the region reduce 24.2 million gallons of gasoline equivalent and 118,555 tons of greenhouse emissions.
