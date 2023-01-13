The city of Frisco's next City Hall 101 will allow participants to learn more about what it takes to run one of the fastest growing cities in the country. This free 12-week program is open to Frisco residents 18 and older. Classes begin on Jan. 23, meeting on Monday evenings from 6-8 p.m.
Class participants learn from city leaders, department directors and key staff about what it takes to plan for Frisco's growth, to maintain roads and parks and to keep our city a safe place to live, plus many more topics.
The next community input meeting hosted by Frisco ISD is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at 5515 Ohio Drive.
"Community Input Meetings are designed as an opportunity for stakeholders to provide constructive input or ask questions on any issue related to district business or governance," the FISD website states. "Community Input Meetings will not have specific topics on the agenda. As a result, speakers may speak on any topic related to Frisco ISD business or operations. Stakeholders will be called up to speak in the order in which they signed up and each community stakeholder will have up to three minutes to speak to District leadership."
Filing period for municipal election approaching
The filing period for 2023 municipal elections is approaching.
Those interested in running for Frisco ISD or Frisco City Council positions may file starting on Jan. 18. The filing deadline is Feb. 17.
