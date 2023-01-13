Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

The city of Frisco's next City Hall 101 will allow participants to learn more about what it takes to run one of the fastest growing cities in the country. This free 12-week program is open to Frisco residents 18 and older. Classes begin on Jan. 23, meeting on Monday evenings from 6-8 p.m.

Class participants learn from city leaders, department directors and key staff about what it takes to plan for Frisco's growth, to maintain roads and parks and to keep our city a safe place to live, plus many more topics.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments