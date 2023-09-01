On Aug. 29, mayors from 12 cities across North Texas kicked off the race to collect peanut butter for the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB). Part of Hunger Action Month, the 10th Annual Spread the Hope Peanut Butter Drive runs throughout September with a goal to collect 400,000 pounds of peanut butter, both physically and online through a monetary donation, to help feed North Texans facing hunger.
Although dozens of cities and communities across North Texas participate in the annual food drive, the cities and mayors that participated in the kickoff event and a promotional video included:
- Allen Mayor Baine Brooks
- Carrolton Mayor Steve Babick
- Desoto Mayor Rachel Proctor
- Fairview Mayor Henry Lessner
- Fate Mayor David Billings
- Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney
- Plano Mayor John Muns
- Richardson Mayor Bob Dubey
- Kemp Mayor Christi Neal
- Lavone Mayor Vicki Sanson
- McKinney Mayor George Fuller
- Sachse Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff
This drive brings together cities, neighborhoods, corporations and organizations to collect jars of peanut butter that can then be distributed through the North Texas Food Bank’s Food 4 Kids backpack program and its feeding network of nearly 500 food pantries and organizations. Peanut butter is a healthy, kid-friendly and shelf-stable item that makes it a key component of nutritional charitable food assistance.
“With inflated food, gas, and housing costs, our neighbors in every zip code are facing increasingly difficult choices every day - deciding whether to purchase groceries or pay for other necessities such as gas, medicine or utilities,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “With record numbers of neighbors seeking food assistance, the annual peanut butter drive is critical for the North Texas Food Bank in providing for those who need us most right now.”
Last year the North Texas Food Bank expanded the drive to include all 13 counties that it serves. Under the leadership of the county’s mayors and community leaders, the 2022 campaign collected nearly 350,000 pounds, marking an increase of 1,900 pounds raised in the 2021 campaign. The Food Bank distributed nearly 1.4 million pounds of peanut butter last year.
North Texas residents and businesses can support the food drive by collecting physical jars of peanut butter or through a virtual food drive. Instructions for how to host a virtual food drive and promote it with friends or coworkers can be found at www.ntfb.org/peanutbutterdrive. Each dollar donated to the peanut butter campaign platform is used by NTFB to purchase peanut butter for a North Texas family facing hunger.
Physical 16-ounce plastic jars of any brand of peanut or any other nut butter can be delivered to the North Texas Food Bank’s Perot Family Campus in Plano at 3677 Mapleshade Lane. Attendees at the State Fair of Texas this year also have an opportunity to participate by bringing two jars of peanut butter on opening day for discounted admission.
“The North Texas Food Bank service area has the fourth highest number of food insecure children in the country, and this food drive is about making sure that no children in our 10,000 square mile service area go hungry,” said Cunningham. “Our community can provide hope for our neighbors experiencing hunger through a simple donation of peanut butter. We are grateful to all the mayors and committee members who support this campaign and help advance our mission of providing food for today and hope for tomorrow.”
Frisco Fire Department responds to drowning call
Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Frisco Fire Department responded to a call of a ‘man drowning’ in the 7700 block of Snug Harbor in the Hackberry area of Denton County. When they arrived on the scene, Frisco Fire personnel rescued one person from the top of an overturned boat. He refused EMS treatment. Two other occupants of the boat made it safely to shore on their own. A fourth person on the boat died. His body was located and pulled from the water just before 4:30 p.m. by Lewisville Fire Department personnel. All four people on the boat were males in their mid-to-late 20s.
Hackberry is a small town on the western outskirts of the City of Frisco. Frisco Fire Department is the first responding agency to Hackberry for fire and EMS service.
The Frisco Fire Department requested the Little Elm Fire Department boat and the Lewisville Fire Department Dive Team to assist. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens also responded to the call. The Texas Game Wardens are investigating the drowning.
Frisco teacher is a National Civics Teacher of the Year finalist
Amanda Peters, a teacher from Liberty High School in Frisco was recently selected as a finalist for the Bill of Rights Institute’s prestigious National Civics Teacher of the Year Award.
The Bill of Rights Institute, a national nonprofit that works to advance civics and history education, today announced the 10 finalists for the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award, which comes with a $5,000 top prize.
This year’s finalists represent 10 different states and every region of the country. Peters was selected after a nationwide search that encouraged educators, students, parents, and community members to submit outstanding civics teachers for consideration. All nominees submitted essays highlighting the role of civics educators in helping students live the ideals of a free and just society.
In addition to Peters, other National Civics Teacher of the Year Award finalists include:
- Jessica Culver, Ozark High School (Ozark, AR)
- Kimberly Hammers, Grassfield High School (Chesapeake, VA) ￼
- Joan Havranek , Smithtown High School West (Smithtown, NY)
- Emily Krumm, Valley Park High School (Valley Park, MO)
- Jennifer Lawson-Goss, Imagine South Lake Charter School (Clermont, FL)
- John Quesenberry, Woodrow Wilson High School (Beckley, WV)
- Sean Redmond, Bolsa Grande High School (Garden Grove, CA)
- Stephanie Walsh, Rangeview High School (Aurora, CO)
- Kymberli Wregglesworth, Onaway Secondary School (Onaway, MI)
All finalists have earned a $1,000 prize from the Bill of Rights Institute. The winner of the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award and the accompanying $5,000 prize will be announced during the Bill of Rights Institute’s Constitution Day Live program on Sept. 15.
Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said that the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award is designed to highlight the important work of civics teachers in educating our students and preparing them for a lifetime of engaged citizenship.
“We believe that all students should have access to a quality civics education that prepares them to contribute to society as lifelong learners and citizens,” Bobb said. “We are proud to honor the important work of civics teachers in helping to educate the future leaders of our communities and nation.”
