A student-designed experiment will be traveling to the International Space Station this spring as a part of Student Spaceflight Experiment Program Mission 17. The team is comprised of (left to right) Dr. Tamara Basham, Stefano Sacripanti and Henry Elmendorf.

 Sara Carpenter

Collin College students Henry Elmendorf and Stefano Sacripanti are having their experiment sent to space.

The experiment, “Does microgravity affect the formation of symbiotic relationships between soy and rhizobium?”, was selected to fly to the International Space Station as part of Mission 17 of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP). Learn more about the experiment and its upcoming journey at http://ow.ly/F8YI50M9uGr

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

