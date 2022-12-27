A student-designed experiment will be traveling to the International Space Station this spring as a part of Student Spaceflight Experiment Program Mission 17. The team is comprised of (left to right) Dr. Tamara Basham, Stefano Sacripanti and Henry Elmendorf.
Collin College students Henry Elmendorf and Stefano Sacripanti are having their experiment sent to space.
The experiment, “Does microgravity affect the formation of symbiotic relationships between soy and rhizobium?”, was selected to fly to the International Space Station as part of Mission 17 of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP). Learn more about the experiment and its upcoming journey at http://ow.ly/F8YI50M9uGr
City encourages water conservation
No outdoor watering is needed this week based on data from the City of Frisco weather station.
Sign up for Frisco's weekly “Water Wise” Newsletter at tinyurl.com/ywadrnty for more conservation tips and recommendations for the new year!
These projects may impact traffic. Unless noted otherwise, expect an estimated two weeks for completion (weather permitting).
Ongoing Pavement Repairs in the 9000 block of Dickens Ln (The Trails), the 10000 block of Pineview Ln between Oakwood Ln and Pinecrest Dr (Hillcrest Highlands) and at Blackstone Drive, West of Teel Parkway (The Fairways)
Ongoing Roadway Reconstruction Project at Promise Land Drive from Bocage Lane to Elmwood Drive (Plantation Resort).
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.