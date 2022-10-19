The city of Frisco announced Tuesday that due to NTTA's Dallas North Tollway (DNT) Widening Project three ramps to and from the DNT are closed near the intersection of Dallas Parkway and Panther Creek Parkway. The specific closures are listed below. It is estimated that these ramps will be closed for 12 to 18 months.
Ramp Closures include:
The northbound entrance ramp south of Panther Creek Parkway is closed. Traffic wishing to enter the northbound Tollway will need to enter it earlier, using the entrance ramp north of Main Street.
The northbound exit ramp north of Panther Creek Parkway is closed. Traffic wishing to exit from the northbound Tollway to PGA Parkway will need to exit earlier, using the exit ramp for Panther Creek Parkway.
The southbound entrance ramp north of Panther Creek Parkway is closed. Traffic wishing to enter the southbound Tollway will need to use the next entrance ramp, which is located south of Eldorado Parkway.
Drivers are urged to use caution in the work zone and to seek an alternate route in advance.As a reminder, drivers can also use the Waze app to navigate around road closures.
For more information about upcoming lane closures and traffic-related news along NTTA roadways, visit Traffic Updates on NTTA.org.
Dominion Hike and Bike Trail under construction
Construction of the Dominion Hike & Bike Trail began recently as part of the city of Frisco's 2019 Hike and Bike Master Plan. The project is expected to be completed in late 2023. The existing trail on the north side of the creek will be replaced by a 12-foot wide trail with bridge crossings. During construction, the sidewalk along Panther Creek will be closed between Hillcrest Road and Preston Road/SH 289.
Veterans Day celebration approaches
The American Legion Peter J. Courcy Post 178 has invited local veterans and supporters to join a Frisco Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11. The event will take place at the Frisco Veterans Memorial at Frisco Commons Park (8000 McKinney Road).
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.