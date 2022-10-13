Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

The city of Frisco will host a town hall meeting from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 17 at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. 

The meetings, hosted by the Frisco mayor and city council members, allows the community to learn more about the city's capital projects, programs, services, special events and key issues. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments