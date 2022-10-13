The city of Frisco will host a town hall meeting from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 17 at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd.
The meetings, hosted by the Frisco mayor and city council members, allows the community to learn more about the city's capital projects, programs, services, special events and key issues.
The meeting will take place in the City Council Chambers at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center.
Attendees can also listen in remotely and participate by dialing 888-409-5380, toll free. Frisco’s registered voters will receive a phone call the night of the event, inviting them to join the meeting. Residents may also participate virtually on Facebook at facebook.com/CityOfFriscoTX
The Q&A portion of the meeting will follow staff presentations.
FISD to host community input meeting
The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees will host its next community input meeting on Oct. 24 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the district's administration building (5515 Ohio Drive).
The meetings are a chance for stakeholders to provide constructive input or ask questions about issues related to FISD business or governance. The meetings do not have a specific topic on the agenda.
Stakeholders will be called up to speak in the order in which they signed up and each community stakeholder will have up to three minutes to speak to district leadership.
Frisco Chamber cancels election forum
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that it canceled a scheduled candidate forum for county and state elections.
The forum was intended to allow attendees to learn more about candidates and prepare for the Nov. 8 election.
"Due to numerous candidates being unable to participate, and in the interest of everyone's time, including that of the audience, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum scheduled for Thursday evening, October 13th at Grace Church in Frisco, is cancelled," the Chamber stated.
"The purpose of the forum was to share candidates' platforms and provide an opportunity to highlight differences and similarities. Unfortunately, without adequate participation in the races, we are unable to meet that goal," the organization added.
Early Voting begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
