Frisco Street Eats_5.JPG

Jack Kirby gets a ride on the shoulders of his mom, Bailey Kirby, while working around the 2022 Frisco StrEATS festival grounds.

The 11th annual Frisco StrEATS gourmet food truck and music festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at 4th and Elm streets in Frisco's downtown Rail District. 

The event is free. 

