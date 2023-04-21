The 11th annual Frisco StrEATS gourmet food truck and music festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at 4th and Elm streets in Frisco's downtown Rail District.
The event is free.
"Frisco StrEATS is Texas’ longest-running food truck festival, and features gourmet food from the best food trucks in the DFW metroplex, live musical acts, a unique shopping experience, craft beer and wine, and countless children’s activities," the event page states.
Attendees can bring pets (on a leash) blankets or lawn chairs to the outdoor event.
Collin College Frisco campus hosts media arts student showcase
The Collin College Frisco Campus will host a Media Arts Student Showcase on Thursday, April 27 from 7-9 p.m. at the IT Center.
Student work in animation, game art and video production will be on display in classrooms and in the video production lab for family, friends and the community. There will also be interactive activities to enjoy.
Several of the media arts programs under the Communication Design program, such as animation and video production, moved into the new IT Center at the Frisco Campus when it opened in 2021. The center provided more state-of-the-art classrooms, workspaces, and equipment specific to these programs.
“The IT Center opened up more space to allow our programs to blossom,” said Animation and Game Art Professor Gail Ellison, who is organizing the showcase. “So, this year we wanted to show off our students’ work to the community which includes video production, storyboard art, 2D and 3D animation, 3D modeling, game art, and much more.”
There will also be interactive activities for guests to enjoy and a reception in the atrium. The Frisco Campus is located at 9700 Wade Blvd. in Frisco.
