Frisco Library dinosaur rendering

A rendering of the forthcoming Frisco Library includes a model dinosaur. Note: the dinosaur in the rendering is not a literal representation. The actual piece will be a dinosaur T. rex skeleton replica. 

 Rendering courtesy of Frisco Library

The Frisco Public Library had its final day at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Building. It will now begin the transition to its new location at 8000 Dallas Parkway inside a former rocket facility. The location at the municipal center served thousands of families since the building opened in 2006.

While the move is happening, residents should keep their checked-out items until the new location opens on Feb. 4. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments