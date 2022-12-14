A rendering of the forthcoming Frisco Library includes a model dinosaur. Note: the dinosaur in the rendering is not a literal representation. The actual piece will be a dinosaur T. rex skeleton replica.
The Frisco Public Library had its final day at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Building. It will now begin the transition to its new location at 8000 Dallas Parkway inside a former rocket facility. The location at the municipal center served thousands of families since the building opened in 2006.
While the move is happening, residents should keep their checked-out items until the new location opens on Feb. 4.
The micro-library, CONNECTION at Stonebriar Centre, will remain open for library card services, returns, and will offer a limited children’s collection. Check out the Frisco Public Library Moving FAQs at friscolibrary.com/help-us-move for more information. The digital collection is available any time at friscolibrary.com.
Winter art show on display
The 5th Annual Winter Art Show runs from Dec. 6 to Jan. 7 at the Frisco Art Gallery, located inside the Frisco Discovery Center at 8004 N. Dallas Pkwy.
View the exhibit and plan to join the city for a free reception open to the public on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2 - 4 p.m.
Frisco ISD job fair
Frisco ISD is hosting a job fair on Dec. 15 from 3-5 p.m. at the Frisco ISD Administration Building (5515 Ohio Drive).
The district is hiring in all areas including in all areas including aides, teachers, bus drivers, custodians and child nutrition staff.
