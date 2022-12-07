Frisco ISD announced on Nov. 29 that Jamie Wisneski, who is currently the principal of Pearson Middle School, will be the principal of Richard A. Wilkinson Middle School.
Her almost 20-year career with FISD includes working with Roach Middle School while serving as a teacher, Maus Middle School while serving as assistant principal and Pearson Middle School while serving as principal.
"Her involvement in opening multiple campuses across the District provides a unique wealth of experience that she is excited to bring to Wilkinson," the district stated.
“I am blessed to have spent the last seven years with the staff and families of Pearson Middle School,” Wisneski said. “Together we laughed, maneuvered a pandemic, created traditions and built lifelong friendships.”
“I look forward to bringing the lessons I’ve learned along the way to Wilkinson Middle School and establishing a tradition of excellence.”
Wisneski is expected to assist with final construction and planning phases as Wilkinson Middle School prepares to open in fall 2023.
PGA REACH Introduces scholars Program
After awarding $8,000 scholarships to 17 students for the 2022-2023 academic school year earlier this fall, PGA REACH recently announced the PGA WORKS Golf Management University Scholarship Program is now the PGA WORKS John & Tamara Lundgren Scholars Program and will award 21 deserving recipients in 2023-2024.
The scholarships will be presented annually to talented and motivated students from diverse backgrounds who are working toward PGA Membership through one of 18 accredited PGA Golf Management University Programs nationwide. These students pursue bachelor’s degrees in a golf industry-compatible major, with the goal of obtaining PGA Membership and becoming leaders in the golf industry.
Since its inception in 2018, a total of 47 individuals have earned scholarships, with $376,000 of overall support delivered to date. With the Lundgrens’ generosity, PGA WORKS has added six additional scholarships over the past two academic years.
The PGA WORKS John & Tamara Lundgren PGA WORKS Scholars Program will remain open to high school seniors, graduates or current postsecondary undergraduates. There will be an intentional focus placed on engaging a diverse demographic of participants. Applicants will be selected on the basis of academic record, leadership demonstrated through participation in school and community activities, work experience, a statement of goals and aspirations, unique personal or family circumstances, an outside appraisal, active participation in the game of golf and playing ability.
To ensure success and perpetuity of the program, as well as objectivity in the selection process, PGA REACH retained Scholarship America as a third-party administrator. Scholarship America is the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals to help students achieve their college dreams.
“We are so very grateful and inspired by John and Tamara Lundgren’s philanthropic commitment to support the growth of PGA WORKS,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “The PGA WORKS John & Tamara Lundgren Scholars Program does the important work of enabling individuals from diverse backgrounds to further their education, all while they work toward a career in the golf industry. Thanks to the Lundgren’s generosity and vision, we are taking a big step in making golf look more like America.”
“Golf has been an important part of my life since childhood, having competed as a junior and at the collegiate level,” said John Lundgren. “Tamara and I first met at a golf club in London, and golf has been something we’ve enjoyed playing and supporting together ever since. We are thrilled and honored to help a group of aspiring young men and women who share our love of the game. We have full confidence they will further the growth of the game and broaden its appeal by pursuing careers in the industry.”
The Lundgrens also provide support to PGA WORKS Beyond the Green, a career-exploration event designed to educate and inspire talent from historically underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in the business of golf and beyond, as well as the PGA WORKS Fellowship, an immersive fully-paid entry level experience at a PGA Section’s Foundation operations.
You can mail holiday packages from Frisco City Hall
A recent newsletter from the city of Frisco reminded residents that they can mail holiday packages and pick up stamps at the Contract Postal Unit (CPU) inside Frisco City Hall (6101 Frisco Square Boulevard).
The unit is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The last mail pick-up of the day is at 4 p.m.
The CPU is located next to the Utility Billing customer service windows on the first floor of the George A. Purefoy Municipal Building, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd.
Holiday shipping deadlines from the U.S. Postal Service are available at usps.com/holiday/holiday-shipping-dates.htm
