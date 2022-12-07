Wilkinson.jpg

Jamie Wisneski has been named the principal for the future Wilkinson Middle School in Frisco ISD. 

 Courtesy of Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD announced on Nov. 29 that Jamie Wisneski, who is currently the principal of Pearson Middle School, will be the principal of Richard A. Wilkinson Middle School.

Her almost 20-year career with FISD includes working with Roach Middle School while serving as a teacher, Maus Middle School while serving as assistant principal and Pearson Middle School while serving as principal.  

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

