On Saturday, May 7, a collection of 15 performing artists took their guitars and set up shop at scattered spots along Frisco's Main Street.
Each artist had been assigned to a business in Frisco's downtown Rail District and had come to play their music on the street for a few hours.
It was all a part of the soft launch of the Music on Main initiative produced by Frisco-based nonprofit Melody of Hope.
In 2014, Charlie Wendell founded Melody of Hope with a vision of providing artists with paid opportunities to perform for local nonprofit events. The organization has been doing so for roughly eight years, advocating for artists to receive at minimum $75 per hour for their work. Now, the organization has introduced the new initiative focused on fueling business in Frisco's downtown by bringing in the arts.
"The Music on Main project was the idea of creating a visual presence of musical arts in the downtown, the idea that for at least three or four hours one Saturday a month, people - when they’re driving through downtown - will see all this activity and want to kind of stop and maybe shop, as well as people that come down here specifically maybe for the event to see all of the artists but also go into the stores and shop," said Brad Sharp, chairman for the project.
Sharp said businesses will contribute funds to Music on Main, who will, in turn, coordinate finding and hiring artists and matching them with each business for the event. The May 7 soft open for Music on Main included 10 businesses with 15 performing artists.
"We saw a huge increase in desire to participate from the businesses and just from the community wanting to support it in some way," Sharp said.
Wendell said businesses reported revenue increases over last year, more foot traffic and more interest in the event.
The project is now prepping for its second run on June 18. Wendell said the businesses who participated in May have all signed up for the next iteration, and two additional businesses have also signed on.
Wendell said she hopes to have more foot traffic at the next event, double the amount of people involved and, over time, more participating businesses. She added that businesses are also adding their own creative component to the event, such as wine tastings, barbecue and more.
"We want to create an event where there will be a revenue increase and more foot traffic and a tourism component," Wendell said. "So that's really the heart behind why we're doing it is to help the downtown merchants, kind of revamp the space."
Learn more about the next Music on Main event here.
