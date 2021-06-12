Carolyn Hawthorne-Casey, nurse and clinical coordinator for DaVita Kidney Care in Frisco, was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
Hawthorne-Casey supports patients who have kidney failure and need life-sustaining dialysis treatment. DaVita leaders, fellow care team members and patients celebrated Hawthorne-Casey for her tireless efforts to make each patient and their families feel special, comforted and cared for. This was never more evident than in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when DaVita designated certain outpatient centers where dialysis patients with COVID-19 could temporarily treat away from healthy patients. Hawthorne-Casey led the nursing team in charge of DaVita’s first designated COVID-19 center in Dallas.
“By recognizing nurses who received DAISY awards, we are celebrating their profound compassion and motivation to positively impact the lives of our patients and help them be successful on their unique care journeys,” said Mandy Tilton, chief nursing officer for DaVita Kidney Care.
The DAISY Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, president and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation. “Yet, these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at DaVita are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
