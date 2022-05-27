Frisco Police officers have traveled to Uvalde, Texas to provide support in the wake of a shooting at Robb Elementary School that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.
In a Friday letter to the community, Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said the Frisco Police Department is supporting Uvalde by sending resources.
"This morning, FPD officers left to assist their community," he said. "Be it patrolling the streets of Uvalde or providing relief to other local agencies there, these officers have stepped up to serve, and I am thankful for them."
Read Shilson's full message here:
The horrific events in Uvalde. I know we are all outraged by what occurred - it is a worst-case scenario for parents and teachers, and for responding law enforcement. My heart breaks for all of those affected in Uvalde in the wake of what can only be described as pure evil. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain and suffering that the parents of the victims will endure, nor can I imagine the emotional scarring suffered by any child who was present at school that day. The entire community of Uvalde will never be the same after an event like this.
In the aftermath of this tragedy, you may find yourself concerned about our city and our schools. While I believe our SRO and School Safety programs are more than capable, we must always seek ways to further improve. In the coming days, we will be working with Frisco ISD to discuss options to further improve the safety of our school campuses. We will never stop having these discussions when it comes to safeguarding our children. The safety of those future leaders of Frisco will always be a top priority.
You may also be wondering how you can help. Please join me in lifting up the Uvalde community through prayer, and by supporting them through donations. The Robb School Memorial Fund has been established by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District at the First State Bank of Uvalde. As it has in the past, I know that our community will rise to the occasion and help in whatever way we can.
Lastly, your Frisco Police Department is supporting Uvalde by sending resources. This morning, FPD officers left to assist their community. Be it patrolling the streets of Uvalde or providing relief to other local agencies there, these officers have stepped up to serve, and I am thankful for them.
In closing, I want to encourage the residents of Frisco to continue to be vigilant. It takes every single one of us to keep our community safe. If you see suspicious activity, don't hesitate to call 972-292-6010. If an emergency exists, call 9-1-1.
Prayers to the children. Prayers to the families. Prayers to the officers. Prayers to Uvalde.
