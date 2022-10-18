The unfinished Wade Park site has been the center of litigation after development stalled on the land, which had originally been expected to bring a mixed-use experience to Frisco. The site now features a large hole in the ground that was originally created for a parking garage.
Progress is in the works for development of Wade Park in Frisco, according to information shared during a Town Hall meeting Monday night.
The unfinished site has been the center of litigation after development stalled on the land, which had originally been expected to bring a mixed-use experience to Frisco. The site now features a large hole in the ground that was originally created for a parking garage.
During Monday’s meeting, Mayor Jeff Cheney said a new developer has been working with the city and has submitted plans.
“And so that project is actively in the staff’s hands working through plans, and my understanding is they want to start working towards building that whole Phase One hopefully either by the end of this year or early next year,” Cheney said.
John Lettelleir, Frisco’s development service director, said Phase One for the development currently involves a five-story office building on the corner of Parkwood Boulevard and Lebanon Road, 600 apartments and a grocery store.
“At this point, it’s still Whole Foods as I understand it,” Lettelleir said. “They’re working on revising the planned development zoning on the property, and they were going to submit a couple of weeks ago, but we’re just waiting on them for the next month. So they’re moving forward, and as far as the hole in the ground, the last word has been they intend to retain that for underground parking.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
