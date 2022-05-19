Frisco city officials are outlining next steps after looking at projected costs that surpass what was originally budgeted for a forthcoming performing arts center.
On Tuesday, Frisco City Council was presented with study results regarding a future performing arts center space, the creation of which is a partnership between Frisco ISD, the city of Frisco and private partner HALL Group. When announced, the center was pitched to include a main venue owned by FISD that would have 1,250 to 1,500 seats as well as a smaller 250 to 350-seat community venue owned by the city.
The original budget for the project allocated $67 million for the building and $33 million for an 1,100-spot parking garage. For the building itself, the city was set to pitch in $14 million, FISD would provide $43 million and HALL Group would provide an expected $10 million.
The study, which kicked off at the beginning of the year, included getting stakeholder input from FISD and community arts groups like Theatre Frisco, Chamberlain Ballet and the UNT School of Music. On Tuesday, Frisco's Chief Innovation Officer Jason Cooley said that based on community feedback, the projected size of the community theater had grown. Numbers presented Tuesday showed pricing for a 400-seat community theater in most instances.
"It was amazing the demand that the community use has," Deputy City Manager Ron Patterson said. "And so the ISD would also have some use in that space, but you blend those two together with the community demand, it’s going to be pretty robust usage in the smaller venue."
The study results presented Tuesday echoed what was presented to the FISD Board of Trustees last week, indicating that projected costs for the center based on 2022 numbers surpass the $67 million that is currently budgeted for the facility.
The presentation included a note that costs for construction materials, labor wages and equipment prices had seen increases in the past year, with some specific construction material prices rising more than 50% over 2021 prices and continuing to fluctuate. The presentation also added that there are "levers," or strategic initiatives that can be taken on to mitigate project costs.
The figures presented Tuesday, Cooley said, were "raw numbers" without any of the levers being used.
The presentation included current cost estimates for theaters of different seating options ranging from 1,250 seats up to 2,000. Numbers presented Tuesday included pricing for the 1,100-spot parking garage, which did fall within its $33 million budget.
According to numbers presented Tuesday, on the low end, a facility with a 1,250-seat theater would cost $169.2 million based on 2022 figures. The city presentation also showed projected costs if the project kicks off in December 2023. A facility of the same size is projected to cost $184.6 million on the low end at that time.
The figures also indicated a facility with a 1,500-seat theater would cost $179.5 million on the low end based on 2022 numbers and $197.1 million if begun in December 2023.
The presentation indicated that a 1,500-seat facility would open the door to B- and C- level commercial shows. Mayor Jeff Cheney pointed out that the cost to go from a 1,250-seat facility to 1,500 seats was about $10 million.
"So (private partner) Craig Hall’s $10 million essentially buys the delta from going from non-commercially viable to commercially viable," Cheney said.
Cheney expressed support for one option that allowed for 1,500 seats with the ability to expand to 1,750 seats and have a "VIP club." Numbers presented indicate that on the low end, the option of having such a facility could cost $188.6 million with 2022 numbers and $206.9 million by December 2023.
"That version is probably the one that you can actually fundraise and sell sponsorships for and sell a vision for," Cheney said. "So it sounds to me that (...) in the long run, that would actually be the cheapest of the three options. You get a better venue."
Council members Bill Woodard and Brian Livingston also expressed support for the 1,500-seat option with the ability to expand, but both also agreed that the next question was how to fund it.
Patterson suggested an outline of next steps that included first establishing what size facility works for all parties involved, then putting together a financing model for it and then also conducting a study to estimate operation costs.
He later added that the figures presented included costs for the main facility and community theater as well as a multi-use space (which could be used for rehearsals, events or competitions) and a visual arts space.
"It’s important to realize that we’re still early on in the design phase. We’re not building anything yet," Woodard noted. "We’re still trying to figure out what’s it going to look like, how’s it going to be laid out, and how to finance it. We’re not building it yet."
City officials agreed that the next step is to coordinate joint meetings between the partners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.