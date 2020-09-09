Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend expanding location options for indoor gun ranges at its Tuesday meeting.
Indoor gun ranges have historically only been allowed in the city’s industrial zoning district. The commission’s vote on Tuesday recommends amendments to the zoning ordinance that include allowing for indoor gun ranges in other non-residential districts through a special use permit. That involves the city’s retail and highway districts and two commercial districts.
Ranges would not be allowed in two office districts, or in the information technology or old town commercial districts, according to a city report.
Qualifications for the special use permit include that the indoor gun range building must be set back at least 325 feet from the property line of vacant or developed single family properties.
The amendments include a maximum 75-decibel noise level restriction as measured at the gun range building’s exterior walls, according to city documentation. The amendments also call for allowing gun ranges in the industrial zoning district by right, but with the additional distance and noise level restrictions added.
Vice Chairman David Box spoke in favor of expanding the 325-foot distance requirement to apply to schools, daycares and churches in addition to single-family residential properties.
“I don’t want an indoor gun range within one football field of a school,” Box said. “I don’t think it makes sense to be within one football field of a school, within one football field of a daycare, one football field of a church. I look at incidents around our country, and I don’t think that’s good precedence for our city.”
Chairman Robert Cox spoke in favor of the amendments.
“I certainly think if we had a building sitting out by itself next to a school, it would be hard to get through a planning and zoning process and/or city council process along that unless there was some reason it made a lot of sense,” he said.
He also said he had not seen much about issues coming out of gun clubs.
Development Services Director John Lettelleir said the amendments include protections for single-family homes because of the large investment those families make and the expectation that comes with it.
“But when it’s a school and so forth, we didn’t feel the same need was there for noise,” he said.
Cox added that the distance requirement had been put in place for noise reasons and not for safety reasons.
Box made a motion to approve recommending the amendments with an addition of a 325-foot distance requirement from schools, daycares and churches, which did not pass.
The commission voted instead 5-1 to recommend the amendments with the distance restrictions only applying to single-family property. Box voted against the approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.