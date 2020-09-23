The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission recommended an amendment to the zoning ordinance that would relax restrictions for alcoholic beverage sales in the city’s Original Town Commercial district.
For the city, alcoholic beverage sales involves selling alcoholic beverages to the public for off-premise consumption.
Currently, the zoning ordinance only allows for two establishments engaged in alcoholic beverage sales in the district. Those locations must be located between North and South County Road and the BNSF Rail Line, according to the ordinance. In addition, only one business engaged in alcoholic beverage sales could be on any given block. Those restrictions were recommended for removal by the commission’s Tuesday vote.
Frisco Development Services Director John Lettelleir said the restrictions had been put in place in light of the variety of uses in the area, which included residential areas and churches.
“This ordinance was written to provide for these types of establishments in the downtown,” Lettelleir said. “And then it just recently came up where somebody wanted to locate, and this is where the legal counsel advised us we need to amend it and just follow that.”
Lettelleir said the restrictions had come about around 2005 or 2006.
Frisco Senior Planner Jonathan Hubbard said that enforcing the restrictions would be difficult because doing so would supersede the authority of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to permit those establishments. He also said the city had received multiple questions regarding the proposed amendment.
“Staff did respond to those individual inquiries stating that removing these regulations from the zoning ordinance only opens doors to other businesses to sell off-premise alcoholic beverages in the (Original Town Commercial district),” Hubbard said.
Hubbard said he believed two convenience stores in the area were the current allowed establishments in the district. He also said the proposed amendment would not impact existing businesses like restaurants.
Other restrictions, including that establishments selling alcoholic beverages must stay at least 300 feet away from churches and schools, will remain in effect.
