Discussions around a gravity bike tower at a forthcoming Frisco park have morphed into talks of a prairie observation deck that would now include classroom space and gathering space as well as connections for bikes.
On Tuesday, Frisco City Council members gathered for a work session in a room filled with green: a number of park design renderings were shown on the walls, hinting at the future of the forthcoming Northwest Community Park and Frisco on the Green, which would both be located near the PGA of America headquarters.
The idea for what was first pitched as a bike tower at Northwest Community Park first came up in October. At that time, Frisco Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Coates said the tower would likely be about 30-40 feet tall and would allow bikers to climb to a certain level and gain enough speed to use the gravity trails, according to a previous article in The Frisco Enterprise. At the time, costs for the tower were estimated to be around $1.2 million.
Tuesday’s discussion revealed updated plans for the feature, now referred to as a deck, which would now be shorter in size than originally planned and which would allow for classroom space and a lookout area for pedestrians.
“It won’t look like a water tower out there,” Coates said Tuesday. “It will be built into the landscape to take advantage, provide some space down at the bottom that’s shaded, ability for the bicycles to still use it for when we need, but at that point (...) I believe they’re only about 20 feet up, and the first 10 feet is burm.”
She said costs for the deck are now estimated to be about $1 million.
“The site has incredible topography, a lot of movement to it, so this allows us to tuck into that slope and elevate people down so that they have these kind of beautiful, expansive views of the prairie,” said Conners Ladner, principal with landscape architecture firm Design Workshop.
The classroom space at the bottom of the deck is one of multiple elements that aim to add an education component to the park.
“Eighty-five percent of the site is preserved for ecosystem restoration, so that’s all about education, environmental education,” Ladner said.
Plans for the 164-acre park include bike parks, a food truck area, an amphitheater space and multiple playgrounds, serving as, as Coates puts it, “a multi-day park.”
Coates said programming for classes would partially come from the parks department’s resources division and said extensive discussions are also underway with Frisco ISD.
“I think I’ve mentioned several times that one of the huge wins, I think, for all of us is that the kids won’t leave Frisco to learn about ecology. It’s here,” Coates said.
Ladner said the project is currently in the schematic design phase with plans to finish in May. Construction is expected to start next year and be complete by either the end of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024.
Plans for Frisco on the Green, a smaller park just north of Northwest Community Park, would serve as “the epicenter of environmental education” for Frisco, Ladner said. The park also includes plans for classroom space.
The two parks are expected to be developed at around the same time.
