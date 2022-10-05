grand park phase 1 file

A map presented to Frisco City Council members in May 2022 indicates concepts for phase 1 of the opening of Grand Park. 

 By Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

The opening of Frisco's Grand Park just got one step closer to reality. 

The city's Parks and Recreation department on Tuesday announced a Nov. 19 event that will allow Frisco residents to explore Big Bluestem Trail at the park. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments