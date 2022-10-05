The opening of Frisco's Grand Park just got one step closer to reality.
The city's Parks and Recreation department on Tuesday announced a Nov. 19 event that will allow Frisco residents to explore Big Bluestem Trail at the park.
Shannon Coates, Parks and Recreation director with the city, made the announcement in a video.
"I am standing standing in a very special location where my team has been working tirelessly for months to prepare something very special for you, the citizens of Frisco," Coates said. "Please save the date, Nov. 19, again, Nov. 19. This is a very special day where we will invite all of you to come out and explore Big Bluestem Trail at Grand Park."
"Yes, I did say Grand Park," she added.
More updates are expected to come through the department's Facebook page.
Back in May, the city announced that, barring any emergencies, Frisco's Grand Park would be able to open in the fall season. It was a statement roughly 15 years in the making.
In 2006, Frisco voters approved $22.5 million for the acquisition and initial development of Grand Park, according to a previous article in the Frisco Enterprise. Over time, the story of Grand Park evolved to include discussions of clean up at the site of a former battery recycling plant and negotiations with battery manufacturing company Exide Technologies. The negotiations, which reached a conclusion through a settlement October 2020, punted hopes of beginning work on Grand Park for an extended stretch of time.
During a May 2022 City Council work session, Coates told city representatives that the portion that is expected to open in the fall would serve as a soft but significant introduction to a broader park that will continue unfolding and evolving over decades.
Read more in our story covering that meeting here:
