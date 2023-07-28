Frisco police file.jpg

File photo

 Courtesy of Frisco Police Department / Facebook

The Frisco Police Department has released a statement on a traffic stop incident that received attention on social media this week.

According to the official statement from the Frisco Police Department, the morning of Sunday, July 23, a Frisco Police Officer observed a black Dodge Charger with an out of state license plate leaving a hotel.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments