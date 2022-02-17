The Frisco Police Department has taken six juveniles into custody so far in 2022 for threats against schools.
According to a recent crime statistics report, the Frisco Police Department recorded 20 juvenile arrests in January 2022, a 200% increase per capita over the seven arrested in January 2021.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Council Member Angelia Pelham asked Police Chief David Shilson about the number.
“The percentage, since we’re at the beginning of the year, looks a little higher, but I will say school threats is an ongoing issue that we’re dealing with, and it’s something that we simply have to take every threat to a school campus seriously,” Shilson said.
Those numbers came two months after Frisco ISD’s Lone Star High School campus was closed for two days after the district received word of threats against the school. The first threat came in the form of a social media post on Dec. 10 while the second came in the form of an email the evening of Dec. 12. As a result, classes were canceled Dec. 13 as police swept the building and the campus continued to be closed the next day. Classes resumed on campus on Dec. 15.
On Dec. 17, Shilson announced through a written statement that seven students had been arrested in connection to related threats against Frisco ISD schools, and that more arrests could be on the way.
In a Thursday email to the Frisco Enterprise, Frisco Police Officer Grant Cottingham said that so far in 2022, six juveniles have been taken into custody for threats against schools.
Of the 20 juvenile arrests recorded by the Frisco Police Department for January 2022, five were related to school threats, Cottingham said. None of the seven juvenile arrests in January 2021 were related to school threats, he said.
On Tuesday, Shilson told City Council members that the department had made several arrests for threats that were made by students either on a faculty member or a campus itself.
“Those things tend to spread through social media and they cause a lot of fear, and that’s why we have to take those things so seriously,” he said. “So as I have before, I would encourage parents to talk to their children about how these are serious choices they’re making. They’re adult choices that they’re making that have criminal consequences, and it’s important that parents have a really good understanding of what their children are doing online and on social media.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.