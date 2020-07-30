For Officer Kayla Carney, the Frisco Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy shows attendees that department operations are different than what TV might imply.
“We're not 'CSI: Las Vegas',” she said. “We're not 'Law and Order: SVU.' So it's good because people can see how the Frisco Police Department operates within their city.”
In a normal year, Frisco community members would have been able to participate in the academy, a 10- to 11-week program offered in the fall and in the spring that allows department staff to teach citizens about various aspects of police work from the duties of a crime scene team to protocol for traffic stops.
“It also allows them that one-on-one interaction with police officers within the department that they don't necessarily ever get,” Carney, an officer in the Community Services Division, said. “Some people have never engaged with a police officer outside of a traffic stop, which sometimes isn't the best circumstance, like if you're getting a citation for speeding.”
However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s spring academy didn’t end up taking place.
It’s also not the only event that the department has had to cancel this year. Frisco’s Community Awareness Night, the city’s equivalent of National Night Out, also allows for police officers to interact with the community outside of a typical police response, Carney said.
On July 20, the department announced that the event, originally scheduled for Aug. 8, had been canceled due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the department is looking ahead to 2021 for the next iteration of the annual event.
Frisco CAN would usually involve block parties where officers and other city representatives would show up and connect with community members. It, like the citizen’s police academy, is another opportunity for in-person interaction between police and residents that has not come to fruition this year.
“There's definitely an impact to be said there, because we don't have that in-person engagement,” Carney said, “but we are trying as a department to make sure that we're doing what we can for outreach in other ways, mainly through social media and video pushing.”
A look at the department’s Twitter page reveals safety tips, a friendly rivalry with the Frisco Fire Department during a recent blood drive competition and retweeted updates from Amigo, one of two dogs assigned to the department’s K9 unit.
Carney said the department has still seen community support, including from a community-led drive that brought water bottles to the Frisco Police Department on Saturday.
With the fall season around the corner, the department is looking at the possibility of hosting a Citizen’s Police Academy – with health and safety precautions in place.
Carney said the department’s first priority is the community and staff’s health and safety.
“We want to make sure that we also continue to engage with our community, because I think good relations and continued engagement between the police department and our community members is absolutely vital in maintaining relationships,” she said.
