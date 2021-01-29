POLICE
The Frisco Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening that left one person dead.

Another person with an apparent gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

“The incident is believed to be isolated, and no danger to the public exists,” Officer Kayla Carney stated.

Frisco Police responded to reports of a gunshot victim at Stewart Creek Apartments, located at 7549 Stonebrook Parkway, at around 7:25 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived on scene and located the two victims. 

One suspect has been taken into custody, a press release stated. 

Frisco detectives, with the help of the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office, continue to investigate. 

The victim identity has not been released, pending the notification of family members. 

"Anyone with information regarding this offense is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010," a press release stated. "They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices." 

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

 

 

