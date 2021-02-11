In 2020, the Frisco Police Department began to see the number of monthly mental health incidents begin to trend higher compared to a rolling five-year monthly average. That elevation is extending into 2021.
“I think you would be remiss if you didn't see a clear correlation here between the onset of the pandemic and the rise in the number of mental health incidents that we've responded to,” said Sgt. Evan Mattei, public information officer with the department.
Mattei said the department tracks mental health incidents, which involves anything that gets formally documented and having to do with mental health. He said that mainly involves four categories, including the apprehensions of people who are an immediate danger to themselves or somebody else.
It could also involve a referral to the department’s Crisis Intervention Team, where the person may not present an immediate danger to themselves, but they may need some form of help at some point. The department will want to follow up with them later to make sure they receive help, Mattei said.
The categories also include suicide incidents and mental health-related warrants, he said.
Mattei said the department started seeing an elevation in mental health incidents over the average around May of 2020. The rolling average for the month of May had been 32, Mattei said, and the department reported 38 for May 2020.
The difference between the five-year average and the 2020 raw numbers did fluctuate depending on the month. For example, Mattei said, the September 2020 numbers matched the rolling average of 35 mental health incidents, but October 2020 saw a significant jump. The department recorded 54 incidents over the average of 34.
Mattei said it’s hard to say based on statistics what caused the change for one particular month.
“There's really nothing specific that you can get out at that level,” he said. “You want to kind of take that step back and look at the overall trend, and that's where you start saying, ‘OK, this is probably correlated.’”
Mattei said other factors that could impact the raw numbers include population growth and an increased willingness to report mental health-related issues.
“We've kind of seen that trend of wanting to remove the stigma of mental health issues and people are beginning to recognize the importance of talking about it and reporting it, and so that could be a contributing factor,” he said.
However, the timing of the increase shows a correlation with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the local area.
“I think that's a very clear correlation there,” he said. “I'm not sure it's a causation, but definitely a correlation.”
The Frisco Police Department has a Crisis Intervention Team composed of about 15 officers who are specially trained to assist and follow up on mental health-related incidents, Mattei said. Those officers are mostly dedicated to following up to make sure anyone who has been negatively affected by mental health is getting care and that they are connected with resources.
While the team has that specific training, Mattei said all officers in the department are trained in handling people in crisis.
“So that's something that our department does very well, is train everybody on dealing with those issues,” he said.
Mattei said one of the department’s focuses for 2021 is giving personnel a crisis intervention training refresher.
“This is going to focus primarily on providing updated information on mental health trends and techniques for all officers to be able to use and handling those persons that are in crisis,” he said.
When it comes to the community, Mattei said the department wants people to not be afraid to seek help.
“The biggest thing is we want people to be safe more than anything, and sometimes that means talking with somebody,” Mattei said. “If you feel like you may need some help, reach out to somebody.”
That doesn’t necessarily have to involve the police, Mattei said. It could mean reaching out to a friend or to mental health resources through medical providers or employee assistance programs.
“So don't be afraid to reach out,” he said. “And if for some reason the police do get involved with a situation with you or a family member that does require some sort of mental health-related issues, it's important to remember that mental health is just that, it's a health-related issue.”
He added that the department is required to protect the privacy of individuals who are subjects of mental health calls.
“That's what I see a lot of is people worried that this is going to go on some sort of record and kind of ruin their life, and that's something we have to say ‘No, this is a privacy thing for you, and we're going to protect that privacy from a department standpoint.’”
