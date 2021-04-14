The Frisco Police Department is picking up enforcement in certain areas in the wake of two speed-related fatal crashes at the same intersection.
Since February 2020, five Frisco residents have been reported to have died at the intersection of Del Webb Boulevard and FM 423.
After three Frisco residents, Divya Avula, Raja Gavini and Premnath Ramanatham, died in a Feb. 23, 2020 crash, the city of Frisco conducted a review of the location and the intersection’s southbound left turn became a “protected only” operation involving a green arrow. Witnesses to the crash had stated that northbound traffic on FM 423 had a green signal light while the southbound left turn lane showed a flashing yellow arrow at the time of the crash.
The 2020 incident revealed that a juvenile driver who struck the residents’ car had been traveling northbound on FM 423 at speeds over 80 mph.
Then on March 27 of this year, Jacquelyn Buhler, 76, and Clarence Buhler, 79, were pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle crash. A later investigation revealed that two 19-year-old siblings, Jade and Jaden Walker, had been traveling at high speeds just seconds before striking the Buhlers’ car, police said.
The Frisco Police Department announced the siblings’ arrest on charges of manslaughter on April 7.
Affidavits provided by the Frisco Police Department stated that Jacquelyn Buhler was attempting to turn left to west on Del Webb from northbound FM 423 on a blinking yellow left turn arrow. Her car was struck on the right passenger side by an Infiniti Q50, driven by Jade Walker, and in the front bumper area by a Dodge Charger GT driven by Jaden Walker. Both cars driven by the Walkers had been traveling southbound on FM 423, the affidavits said.
According to the affidavits, Jade Walker’s vehicle had been traveling at 90 mph five seconds before impact, 91 mph two and a half seconds before impact and at 83 mph at impact. Jaden Walker’s vehicle had been running at 111 mph five seconds before impact and 114 mph at impact. The speed limit on that portion of FM 423 is 55 mph.
In the wake of the most recent fatal crash, Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said the department had increased its traffic and patrol officers’ presence along FM 423 and other roadways that have been the subject of multiple complaints regarding racing and speeding vehicles.
“Residents can expect to see increased enforcement actions related to moving violations as we conduct some high-visibility targeted traffic enforcement campaigns,” Shilson said in an April 8 statement provided to The Frisco Enterprise.
Shilson said the department’s traffic unit would also be conducting commercial vehicle enforcement truck inspection days along the FM 423 corridor. The department’s efforts include using a lighted city message board in the area stating that it is a “high traffic enforcement area.”
“We believe that this increase in police activity will be an effective tool in reducing the speeding and dangerous drivers that are often reported to us,” Shilson stated.
He added that the department would be focusing enforcement efforts at locations and times when crashes and traffic complaints are more “prevalent” based on department data.
“We will also deploy a radar speed sign and data collector to help measure our impact and continue to provide us data on needed times of enforcement,” Shilson stated.
In addition, police have met with city traffic engineers regarding left turn signals at the Del Webb and FM 423 intersection, as well as other sections in Frisco.
“From our talks with them, we have learned that they are conducting traffic studies regarding the left turn signals,” Shilson stated.
