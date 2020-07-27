City leaders expressed community support for The Frisco Police Department as it swore in six new officers Monday morning. The event was live streamed to the public.
“During a challenging time where we continue to deal with COVID-19, our newest police academy graduates were unable to be recognized for their accomplishments at a graduation ceremony,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said. “Today, we’re going to change that.”
Shilson swore in Officers S. Bean, J. Fowler, E. Johnson, Jr., J. Shalz, A. Shelley and D. Spears.
“We are living in a world where evil doesn’t even hide anymore,” Shilson said, “and yet the world still can’t always see it. These newest FPD officers will confront this evil head-on. They will do so while demonstrating compassion, empathy and treating each interaction with our community as they would a family member.”
Mayor Jeff Cheney addressed calls in other communities to defund police, saying that Frisco takes a different approach and views public safety and funding of the police as very important to the community. He mentioned his and the City Council’s views on public safety.
“Many of us were elected very proudly going around this community saying how proud we were as a city and leadership team that 50 percent of our budget goes toward public safety,” he said.
Shilson said officers who are supported by their communities are proactive and intervene in crime before violence occurs.
“When they’re not supported in a community, they simply show up later and take reports,” he said. “I can tell you each as you begin your careers here in this community, we are very supported by our community, our city leadership and council, and our city manager’s office.”
Shilson also addressed calls for defunding police that have circulated since the nation-wide and global response to the killing of George Floyd by a since-charged and fired Minneapolis police officer in May.
“Our city leadership demonstrates investing in public safety through training and competitive pay as a successful formula for a great department and a safe community,” he said. “Our Frisco residents have an expectation that we are proactive in keeping them safe.”
But, he added, this comes with great responsibility and accountability.
“We’re afraid of neither of those things here,” he said.
