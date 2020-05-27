John Lettelleir

Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted Tuesday to approve calling a public hearing regarding an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance that would change commission term limits.

Commission members can currently serve two three-year terms. Director of Development Services John Lettelleir discussed a proposal to increase the amount to three three-year terms with the City Council at its most recent work session, according to documentation from the meeting.

“City Council was receptive to the change for the commission,” the city document read. “Therefore, an amendment is necessary to the Zoning Ordinance to change the term limits for the Planning & Zoning Commission.”

The public hearing will be on the agenda for the next commission meeting.

“The reason for this change is to retain experience longer on the commission,” city documentation read. “The number of terms is also consistent for both the Frisco Economic Development Corporation and the Community Development Corporation board members.”

