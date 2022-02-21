A total of 39 Texas Health Resources nurses have been named to the DFW Great 100 Nurses list, more than any other health system in North Texas. The dedication, skill, and compassion of Texas Health nurses, especially over the course of the pandemic, is reflected in the system’s strong showing on the list.
“Our nurses have worked tirelessly to provide compassionate and safe care for patients throughout COVID-19, and I am so proud of our 2022 DFW Great 100 Nurses honorees,” Texas Health CEO Barclay Berdan said. “They reflect the best of the best at Texas Health, and we are blessed to have them as colleagues, caregivers, and friends.”
Nurses on the list are recognized for excellence in the art and science of nursing and for being role models, leaders, community servants, compassionate caregivers, and significant contributors to the nursing profession. The honorees were selected from hundreds of nominees for this prestigious honor.
Texas Health nurses named to the 2022 DFW Great 100 Nurses list are:
Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
· Doris Blacksher
Texas Health Frisco
· Tricia McCaslin
· Susan Robison
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth
· Tina Berman
· Jennifer Chavez
· Suzanne Williamson
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford
· Missy Angeley
· Stefanie Beavers
· Edward Collins
· Michael Culver
· Marklin Jones
· Tiffany Mitchell
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
· Kelley Cartwright
· Laurie Fish
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville
· Sheila Lambert
· Diane Moore
Texas Health Huguley Fort Worth South
· Brittany Gocus-Browning
· Jack Scott
· Sharon Washburn
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
· Iris Andrade
· Carmelita Bernarte
· Darla Eubank
· Katherine Henderson
· Molly Iype
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
· Stacey Shepherd
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman
· Tammy Garrett
· Toya White
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
· Donalyn Elliott
· Sharifa Khoja
· Percival Paclibar
· Lisa Romine
· Diane Salvador
· Melissa Wallace
Texas Health Resources
· Jeremy Aslin
· Iska Dora Okello
· Crystal Smith
· Tina Virgin
Texas Health Specialty Hospital
· Sarah Choate
· Diane Thomas
