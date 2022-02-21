Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 55. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.