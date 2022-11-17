police lights
File photo

The Frisco Police Department has taken a juvenile subject into custody in connection to a reported robbery at a Walmart. 

The department announced the development on Nov. 17. The announcement comes after a Nov. 16 press release in which Frisco police announced investigations into three incidents, including a reported robbery that took place inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road on Nov. 12.  

