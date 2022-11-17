The Frisco Police Department has taken a juvenile subject into custody in connection to a reported robbery at a Walmart.
The department announced the development on Nov. 17. The announcement comes after a Nov. 16 press release in which Frisco police announced investigations into three incidents, including a reported robbery that took place inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road on Nov. 12.
According to the original release, police were told that an unknown subject stole a woman's purse from a shopping cart while in the check-out line.
The woman immediately yelled for assistance, and a Good Samaritan near the front door observed the subject running toward her with the victim’s purse, according to Frisco PD. Out of instinct, she stuck her arm out and grabbed the purse from the suspect and was knocked to the floor in the process. The suspect, described as a short Hispanic male wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes, continued out of the store and fled the location. The Good Samaritan, who suffered minor injuries in this incident, was able to return the purse to the victim.
On Nov. 17, Frisco PD announced that with the assistance of the FPD School Resource Officer Unit, Frisco detectives were able to identify the 16-year-old male suspect on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16th. That afternoon, the juvenile was taken into custody without incident and subsequently transported to the Collin County Juvenile Detention Center.
Detectives continue to work the cases and encourage anyone with related information to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.
