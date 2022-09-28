Police Report Graphic
The Frisco Police Department has announced investigations into two robbery incidents that occurred in the same area. 

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, around 7:40 p.m. Frisco Police Officers responded to the 14000 block of Regents Park regarding a robbery. The victim was walking near Regents Park when she was approached by a black sedan. A white female exited the car, approached the victim, and attempted to engage the victim in dialogue. While speaking, the suspect tried to put a necklace around the victim’s neck, before grabbing the gold chain the victim was already wearing, trying to forcibly remove it from the victim’s neck. The victim was able to call for help, and the suspects fled. The victim suffered minor injuries from this incident.

