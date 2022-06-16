EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated as more information was made available.
The Frisco Police Department released an update at 2:46 p.m. Thursday, June 16, concerning a situation in the Frisco Lakes neighborhood.
"Earlier today, the subject at the center of the welfare concern in Frisco Lakes was peacefully taken into protective custody," the department stated. "Thanks to everyone for your patience, especially those residents in the immediate area."
The department originally released an update at 8:20 a.m. Thursday stating that "The situation in Frisco Lakes is ongoing and involves the welfare of a suicidal subject. Multiple agencies working the incident have the situation contained, and there is no threat to the surrounding neighborhoods. Please continue to avoid the area."
The Frisco PD reported that multiple agencies are working the situation, which started Wednesday evening.
On Thursday afternoon, the department provided the following statement:
Frisco Police responded to a suspicious activity call and found an armed person threatening suicide. After lengthy negotiation, the subject was peacefully taken into protective custody.
At approximately 4:14 pm on June 15, 2022, FPD officers responded to the 6400-block of Mobile Bay Court in reference to suspicious activity. The reporting party stated they observed a subject, who appeared to be armed, in the lake behind their residence. Arriving officers observed the subject in the lake with a handgun, and he appeared to be threatening suicide. Additionally, the subject’s car was located nearby with a suicide note in the front seat.
Shortly thereafter, a perimeter was set up and a command post established in coordination with the Frisco Fire Department, who had units staged near the location. The commander on-scene requested other FPD resources, including the SWAT team, Crisis Negotiators, and drones. A request for assistance also went out to area agencies, particularly those with marine units that could provide support on the water.
After lengthy overnight negotiations, the subject was taken into protective custody at approximately 11:01 this morning.
“The response to this incident demonstrated incredible teamwork by all agencies and personnel involved,” said Frisco PD Chief David Shilson. “The Frisco Fire Department is an invaluable partner in keeping our city safe, and I am grateful to Chief Piland for the resources and support provided by his department. Also, I would like to express my sincere thanks for the efforts of public safety elements from Little Elm, Lewisville, Denton County SO, Texas Game Warden, and The Colony. Finally, I would like to recognize the tireless work of the men and women with FPD and commend them for their compassion and patience in resolving this situation peacefully.”
The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. No further information, including the identity of the subject, will be released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
