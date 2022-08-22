Frisco Police arrested three people on Friday in connection to a shooting at a local Wendy’s restaurant.
Frisco Police received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Wendy’s restaurant at approximately 8 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 5500-block of Eldorado Parkway.
Responding police officers learned a customer in the drive-thru was unhappy with their order, then entered the store and began arguing with staff. Following the dispute, the customer returned to his vehicle where he retrieved a pistol and fired into the front of the location before fleeing. No one was struck by the gunfire and damage was limited to the establishment.
Based upon vehicle information and video evidence, Frisco detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Christian Ellis of Glenn Heights. He was subsequently arrested on Friday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
Two other subjects in the vehicle, 19-year-old Tyran McLeod and 33-year-old Shaquita Glaspie, both of Little Elm, were also arrested and charged with failure to report a felony, a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine up to $4,000.
The bond for Ellis was set at $100,000, which was posted resulting in his release. The bond for McLeod was set at $5,000, which was posted resulting in his release. The bond for Glaspie was set at $5,000, and she was transported to the Collin County Jail.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
