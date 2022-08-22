Christian Ellis, Shaquita Galspie, Tyran McLeod

Christian Ellis, Shaquita Galspie, Tyran McLeod

Frisco Police arrested three people on Friday in connection to a shooting at a local Wendy’s restaurant. 

Frisco Police received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Wendy’s restaurant at approximately 8 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 5500-block of Eldorado Parkway.  

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments