Frisco Police Chief David Shilson shared a message to the community Thursday via Twitter regarding the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a black man, died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer was captured on video kneeling against his neck for several minutes, not moving when Floyd said he could not breathe.
Shilson began his message by referencing the code of ethics officers learn and swear to in the police academy.
“The actions on display by the officers in the death of George Floyd do not fall in line with this code,” Shilson said in the message. “Words from our profession are not enough. We must speak through our actions and live up to the code of ethics we swear to before putting on a badge.”
Shilson is one of multiple Texas police chiefs who have spoken against the actions in Minneapolis.
“The death of George Floyd is tragic and unjust,” Carrollton Police Chief Derick Miller tweeted Wednesday. “These actions are not indicative of the men and women who do this job the right way every day. Professionalism, dignity and respect should be our guiding values. Our compass should always point to these ideals.”
Read Shilson’s message below:
