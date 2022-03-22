featured Frisco Police Department announces promotions Staff report Mar 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email BECOME A STAR SUPPORTER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chief David Shilson and the members of the Frisco Police Department on Tuesday announced the promotion of its newest members of the Command Staff. Assistant Chief of Police Billy Clay Courtesy of Frisco Police Department "The following employees have completed a rigorous selection process and recently assumed their new duties," the department stated in a press release. Deputy Chief Jon Skertich Courtesy of Frisco Police Department • Assistant Chief of Police Billy Clay has over 18 years of service and will serve as the Assistant Chief over the Operations Bureau and Administration. • Deputy Chief Jon Skertich has over 15 years of service and will serve as the Deputy Chief over the Services Bureau.• Deputy Chief Shawn Marthiljohni has over 18 years of service and will serve as the Deputy Chief over the Operations Bureau. Deputy Chief Shawn Marthiljohni "The Frisco Police Department congratulates each of these individuals on their promotions," the department stated. "Their hard work and dedication to our agency is greatly appreciated." 