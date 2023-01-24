The Frisco Police Department recently participated in a multi-agency operation targeting the demand for prostitution, which resulted in 23 arrests in Frisco.
On Thursday, Jan. 12 and Friday, Jan. 13, members of the Frisco Police Department joined other area agencies in Operation Demand Suppression. The operation focused on suppressing the demand for prostitution, and it was spearheaded by the Department of Homeland Security as part of their Blue Campaign.
As part of Operation Demand Suppression, law enforcement personnel responded to online solicitations for prostitution. Meet ups were then arranged at an upscale hotel in Frisco with the coordination and cooperation of hotel management and staff. Upon arrival to the location, the suspects detailed below were taken into custody without incident, interviewed by Frisco PD Detectives, and subsequently transported to the Collin County Jail.
During the course of the operation and subsequent investigation, detectives found no evidence to substantiate rumors circulating about local underage trafficking. However, the Frisco Police Department remains committed to addressing this issue, which includes participating in joint campaigns like Operation Demand Suppression.
“We appreciate the proactive effort and partnership with our Frisco hotels in helping to keep this kind of activity from coming to our city,” said Frisco Police Department Assistant Chief Darren Stevens. “With more than 6.4 million visitors a year attending events and conferences in Frisco, we will continue to take steps to show this type of online activity is not tolerated in Frisco.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
