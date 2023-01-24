The Frisco Police Department recently participated in a multi-agency operation targeting the demand for prostitution, which resulted in 23 arrests in Frisco.

On Thursday, Jan. 12 and Friday, Jan. 13, members of the Frisco Police Department joined other area agencies in Operation Demand Suppression. The operation focused on suppressing the demand for prostitution, and it was spearheaded by the Department of Homeland Security as part of their Blue Campaign.

operation.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 6.23.13 PM.png

