The Frisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at the Frisco Dog Park.
Police officers received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Frisco Dog Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, located at 5335 4th Army Drive.
Upon arrival, FPD officers learned that two subjects, who had previously been in a dating relationship, were engaged in a civil dispute over the ownership of a shared dog. Witnesses said one of the involved parties, along with a family member, retrieved the dog from the park. Another involved party, later identified as 25-year-old Regan Richey of Frisco, began shooting at them and their vehicles. No one was struck by the gunfire, however some of the rounds hit nearby vehicles causing property damage.
After further investigation by Frisco detectives and patrol officers, Richey was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Richey’s bond was set at $50,000 for each count ($100,000 total) and she was subsequently transported to the Denton County Jail.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
