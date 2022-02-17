There are just three agencies in Texas that are dual credited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
And the Frisco Police Department is one of them.
During a Tuesday Frisco City Council meeting, city officials celebrated the department’s accreditation from CALEA for both its law enforcement and communications sides.
The Frisco Police Department’s accreditation for law enforcement practices became effective on Dec. 6 and will last for four years. This is the law enforcement agency’s fifth accreditation award, said Randy Scott, regional program manager with the commission, also known as CALEA.
The accreditation for the department’s public safety communications office became effective on Nov. 18 and will last for four years. This is the second award given to the office.
“That tells you that these people right here taking that first call are above and beyond what most are around this country,” Scott said as members of the Frisco Police Department’s Communications Division stood on stage.
During the recognition, Frisco Police Chief David Shilson thanked members of the department, including Accreditation Manager Amy Williams.
“One thing I’ll say about being accredited and having been accredited for a while is the citizens of Frisco should know that this accreditation means that we are meeting the top standards in law enforcement,” he said, “and that’s really what this is about is making sure we’re delivering the best service that we can deliver as a police department, as a communications division.”
Shilson said there are only six accredited communications departments in Texas and fewer than 500 CALEA-accredited law enforcement agencies in the country.
“We’re dual accredited, we’re one of only three agencies in Texas to be dual credited,” Shilson added. “So we are in elite company. That’s one of the things we like to be in Frisco is leaders, and making sure that we have the best standards, we’re meeting the best standards, which is what CALEA is all about, and delivering the best service to our citizens.”
