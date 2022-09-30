police lights
File photo

The Frisco Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a felony incident where a suspect was seriously injured while fleeing from officers. The foot pursuit and response to resistance involving Frisco Police Officers occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

At 3:15 p.m. on the above date, the Frisco Police Department was contacted related to a suspect attempting to use fraudulent identifying information to purchase a vehicle at a local car dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121. Officers attempted to detain the suspect, and he immediately ran from them. Officers pursued the suspect into the parking lot and gave verbal commands to stop and warned him he would be tased if he failed to comply. The suspect kept running and an officer deployed their taser, but it did not make full contact and was ineffective. A second officer deployed their taser, which led to the suspect falling and hitting his head on the ground. Officers placed the suspect into handcuffs, sat him upright, and quickly called for an ambulance.

