The Frisco Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a felony incident where a suspect was seriously injured while fleeing from officers. The foot pursuit and response to resistance involving Frisco Police Officers occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
At 3:15 p.m. on the above date, the Frisco Police Department was contacted related to a suspect attempting to use fraudulent identifying information to purchase a vehicle at a local car dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121. Officers attempted to detain the suspect, and he immediately ran from them. Officers pursued the suspect into the parking lot and gave verbal commands to stop and warned him he would be tased if he failed to comply. The suspect kept running and an officer deployed their taser, but it did not make full contact and was ineffective. A second officer deployed their taser, which led to the suspect falling and hitting his head on the ground. Officers placed the suspect into handcuffs, sat him upright, and quickly called for an ambulance.
The suspect was transported by Frisco Fire Department to a nearby hospital and was undergoing treatment for his injury. On Sept. 29, the suspect died.
In accordance with the Frisco Police Department’s Policy regarding critical incidents, the Texas Rangers and Collin County District Attorney’s Office were asked to investigate. Both entities have been involved since the day of the incident, Sept. 14, 2022.
The Texas Rangers are leading the ongoing investigation, therefore the Frisco Police Department is unable to provide any further updates at this time.
Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this incident, to include officers and family members of the deceased.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.