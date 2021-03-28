Frisco Police Department continues to investigate a multiple-fatality crash that left two dead and three hospitalized on Saturday.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Boulevard.
The accident involved three vehicles, a Lexus SUV, Dodge sedan and Infiniti sedan. The driver and passenger of the Lexus SUV were pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Dodge sedan and driver and passenger of the Infiniti sedan were transported by the Frisco Fire Department to an area hospital for further evaluation.
The deceased were identified as 76-year old Jacquelyn Buhler and 79-year old Clarence Buhler of Frisco.
The preliminary investigation suggests that speed may have played a factor in the crash. Criminal charges have not been filed at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
