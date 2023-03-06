The Frisco Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery and shooting in which three suspects were subsequently arrested, while a fourth remains hospitalized.
On Sunday, March 5, 2023, at approximately 5:17 p.m., Frisco police officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Alviso Road and Shasta Drive. Callers reported hearing gunshots in the area, saw multiple subjects fleeing from a white passenger vehicle, and observed one subject laying in the roadway.
Upon arrival to the area, officers located an individual with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground near the vehicle and immediately began first aid. Other responding officers located and detained a second person, who had been observed fleeing east from the scene.
Not long after the initial reports of the shooting, Frisco Dispatch received a call of an injured person at a residence in the 10400 block of Attleborough Drive. Officers in the area were flagged down in reference to the call, and after entering the home, found a second individual with multiple gunshot wounds. While providing medical attention, officers learned that the person was related to the original incident. They determined that another individual at the residence was also involved, and that person was later detained.
Frisco Fire Department personnel transported both of the wounded to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
In investigating the events leading up to the incident, officers learned that the two subjects in the passenger car met up with the two subjects from the neighborhood. An altercation ensued in which shots were exchanged, resulting in two persons being wounded. Of the four parties involved, one of the wounded remained at the vehicle, while one subject fled east. The other two subjects, including the other that was wounded, fled to the residence on Attleborough.
This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. Three of the subjects have been taken into custody and charged with offenses ranging from aggravated robbery to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The fourth subject remains hospitalized, and charges are pending.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the identities of these individuals are not being released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.
