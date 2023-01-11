The Frisco Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery in which the suspect was later arrested.
On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, around 12:50 p.m., Frisco Police Officers responded to the 12400-block of Dallas Parkway regarding an aggravated robbery in which a female had been approached by a subject who displayed a weapon and demanded her purse. As she sought assistance from a bystander, the victim dropped her purse, which the male suspect then took. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had also stolen the victim’s car and fled the location. That vehicle was later located by the Department of Public Safety and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, who took the suspect into custody.
The suspect was identified as 31-year old Tyler Payne, who was also responsible for two November 2022 offenses in Frisco (CFS# 22125647-purse snatching at Target, CFS# 22125651-robbery at HEB). Arrest warrants have been issued for Payne related to his involvement in these Frisco offenses.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 874411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.
Note: moments after releasing the above press release, the Frisco Police Department shared the following update:
UPDATE: Frisco Police investigate robbery, theft
As part of the ongoing investigation into the November 2022 purse snatching at Target and robbery at HEB, the Frisco Police Detectives secured warrants for two individuals involved, 31-year-old Tyler Payne and 41-year-old Thomas Cofer. Both have been charged with theft and aggravated robbery related to these incidents.
Prior to committing offenses in Frisco, these subjects escaped from custody in Oklahoma and were later re-arrested in Mississippi. Payne later escaped from custody again and returned to Frisco to commit an Aggravated Robbery (see CFS# 22002906) on January 9, 2023. He was located that same day and arrested by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Cofer remains in a Mississippi jail awaiting extradition.
Detectives continue to work these cases and encourage anyone with related information to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.