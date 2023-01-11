Frisco police file.jpg

File photo

 Courtesy of Frisco Police Department / Facebook

The Frisco Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery in which the suspect was later arrested.

On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, around 12:50 p.m., Frisco Police Officers responded to the 12400-block of Dallas Parkway regarding an aggravated robbery in which a female had been approached by a subject who displayed a weapon and demanded her purse. As she sought assistance from a bystander, the victim dropped her purse, which the male suspect then took. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had also stolen the victim’s car and fled the location. That vehicle was later located by the Department of Public Safety and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, who took the suspect into custody.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments